John Oliver Says Trump's Iran Policy Is "A Scared Monkey In A Submarine, Randomly Pushing Buttons"

Comedian John Oliver mocked President Trump for his decertification of the Iran Deal in his new edition of “Last Week Tonight.”

President Trump decertified the Iran Nuclear Deal, accusing Iran of not “living up to the spirit of the deal”. Many other countries including many nations in the EU came out against this move from President Trump.

“And that is a huge problem. Countries need to know that America will honor its agreements because if they don’t, that’s going to be an issue, no matter who the next president is,” Oliver stated.

With tensions rising with North Korea, diplomacy is something that is extremely vital and important. However, if other nations see that the United States can’t keep their word in their own deals, why should they make any agreements?

“Look, as foreign policies go, this is incoherent. You can’t call it realism or idealism or neo-liberalism,” he said. “You can barely even call it foreign policy. Honestly, the thing it’s closest to is a scared monkey in a submarine, randomly pushing buttons,” he continued.

John Oliver is explaining the lack of thinking that goes into President Trump’s foreign policy. It seems to be the case that Trump is simply attempting to undo any of Obama’s deals.