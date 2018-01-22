John Oliver Prepares For Another Year Of Chaotic News In Season 5 Trailer

Few comedic personalities convey the ridiculous chaos of the news landscape like John Oliver.
Last season on “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver tackled the outrageous Equifax data breach, the eye-opening world of corporate consolidation and the painfully misunderstood field of forensic science.
His show’s fifth season arrives Feb. 18. Based on the new trailer above, he expects 2018 to edge even closer to the “Mad Max” reality we’re all secretly preparing for ― but in a way that won’t alarm the children.