COMEDY
10/02/2017 03:57 pm ET

John Oliver Says Some Forensic Analysis Is Actually 'Junk Science'

And he's got the perfect TV crime drama to prove it.
By Andy McDonald

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver examined the often misunderstood topic of forensic science.

Shows like “CSI” and “Law & Order” might give the impression that forensic scientists can click away on a keyboard, generate an elaborate animated 3D model instantly and conclusively determine whether or not a suspect “matches” the evidence.

But, as Oliver explains, many of the techniques we think of as reliable, such as bite mark analysis or hair sample comparison, are actually fundamentally flawed.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Twitter Took A Break From Nuclear War Talk To Imagine #MutantTrumpPowers
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Television John Oliver
John Oliver Says Some Forensic Analysis Is Actually 'Junk Science'
CONVERSATIONS