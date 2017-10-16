The Equifax data breach, in which personal information on about 143 million Americans was stolen, has no doubt made you angry. But it’s important to step back, take a deep breath, and realize that “regular angry you” isn’t going to cut it this time. Not by a long shot.
It’s time for Hulk rage.
On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver gave viewers a rundown of this absolutely infuriating breach that’s inspired new levels of anger.
Pro tip: Purchase stock in punching bag supply companies.
