COMEDY
10/16/2017 12:00 pm ET

John Oliver Shows Just How F**king Infuriating The Equifax Data Breach Is

It's so, so, SO much worse than you thought.

By Andy McDonald

The Equifax data breach, in which personal information on about 143 million Americans was stolen, has no doubt made you angry. But it’s important to step back, take a deep breath, and realize that “regular angry you” isn’t going to cut it this time. Not by a long shot. 

It’s time for Hulk rage.

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver gave viewers a rundown of this absolutely infuriating breach that’s inspired new levels of anger.

Pro tip: Purchase stock in punching bag supply companies.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST:

Andy McDonald
Comedy Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

John Oliver Last Week Tonight Equifax
John Oliver Shows Just How F**king Infuriating The Equifax Data Breach Is

CONVERSATIONS