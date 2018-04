Taxes are due on April 17 this year, giving you a little extra time to get yours done.

Whatever you’re paying in taxes, there’s a good chance it’s at a higher rate than corporate America, John Oliver pointed out on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight.”

Last year’s tax cuts didn’t change that. In fact, Oliver said, they made it worse.

“We just had a huge chance to reform our tax code and we absolutely blew it,” Oliver said.