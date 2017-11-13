John Oliver Lays Out The Most Disturbing Ways In Which Trump Impacts America

John Oliver closed out the fourth season of “Last Week Tonight” by examining the dangerous ways in which President Donald Trump has reestablished norms in American politics.

The late-night host identified three key techniques Trump uses to protect himself from criticism and avoid any consequences, methods that could have serious implications if they’re consistently overlooked.

“It’s so important to train ourselves to identify these techniques because their natural endpoint is the erosion of our ability to decide what’s important, have an honest debate and hold one another accountable,” Oliver said.

While Oliver described the state of American affairs as “very bleak,” he did make an impassioned plea to viewers battling against the president’s agenda: Keep going.