John Oliver Taunts Trump Over His ‘Intense Bromance’ With Saudi Crown Prince

John Oliver tore into President Donald Trump on Sunday for failing to take action against Saudi Arabia over the alleged assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of the regime, hasn’t been seen since entering a Saudi consulate in Islamabad on Oct. 2. Turkish media reported that the government has audio and video footage confirming that Khashoggi was murdered in the consulate.

The slaying was the Saudi government sending a message to the world that they could do it and get away with it, the “Last Week Tonight” host said.

Then, Oliver took a look at the long and complicated history of the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia as well as Trump’s personal connections to the country and its ruling class, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a.k.a. MBS.

Oliver said Trump and the prince were “similar in some of the worst possible ways,” including a love of money and self-promotion.

“Trump’s intense bromance with MBS is bad news because when you set no boundaries on an oppressive regime, they are always going to ask themselves, ‘How much can we get away with here?’ And as we saw this week, the answer to that may well be ‘pretty much anything.’”