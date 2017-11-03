John Rankins Publishes Life Mastery Playbook and Shares 'Life is Beautiful' Message at Harvard

Business Expert Forum 2017 Harvard Faculty Club International Best Selling Authors John Rankins and Suzanne Somers share a moment when John reveals an image of his unborn son at the Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club.

John Rankins spoke at the Entrepreneurship Student Club at Harvard Business School’s Business Expert Forum recently and shared the stage with Best-Sellling Author Suzanne Somers, who recently released “Tox-Sick to Not Sick. “It was an honor to meet Suzanne Somers and to speak at Entrepreneurship Student Club at Harvard Business School’s Business Expert Forum,” Rankins said. He was also honored as Global Business Innovator

The message he shared with the audience is simple. Life is beautiful, life is unfair, life will knock you down, but life is still beautiful.

He discovered that the director of his company had stolen everything. He had to leave his country on a boat to Singapore just to go under the radar where he set up a new company because he was blacklisted in his own country.

He did get to buy his mother a house before it happened.

“That’s why life is not fair. Life will knock you down, but at the end of the day life is beautiful,” he said.

“It’s not what happens to you that matters, it’s what you do about it. The measure of a man is not determined by his attitude when he’s on top of the world and everything is great,” Rankins said. “It’s determined by how you can rebound when things aren’t going good. It’s having a great attitude and start over. That’s what I was able to do. That’s why I know that life is beautiful.”

Rankins is also helping make life beautiful through his 1,000 smiles campaign. It started seven years ago when he met a young girl with a cleft palate and a cleft lip. Her mouth and face were disfigured.

“When I saw her begging on the street, it brought me to tears. It made me appreciate how much that I have in my life and how grateful I am,” he said.

He created a campaign called One Thousand Smiles, to make a difference in the lives of 1,000 children. So far he has paid for the surgery of 121 children. He donates all the proceeds from the programs the sells online at his website JohnRankins.com as well as his book “Life Mastery Playbook,” to these children and their surgeries.

“That's my cause. I live in the Philippines so this is my community and I believe in giving back to where you live and to your community and this is dear to my heart,” said Rankins.

John Rankins is the international best-selling author of the Life Mastery Playbook, founder of the Revolution Mastermind and president of Optimo International.