John Travolta Sure Isn't Greased Lightning On Cannes Dance Floor

Combine dance experience from “Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease” and “Pulp Fiction” ― and you get John Travolta getting down at the Cannes Film Festival.
Check out the 64-year-old actor busting a move on the French Riviera Tuesday as rapper 50 Cent performed “Just A Lil Bit” at a party.
People called Travolta’s dancing “classic dad bopping” but you be the judge:
Travolta was at the festival for the premiere of his film “Gotti” in which he plays mobster John Gotti. But a review by The Hollywood Reporter calling the movie “pretty terrible” might just take the spring out of his step.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Most Stunning Looks From Cannes 2018