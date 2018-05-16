ENTERTAINMENT
05/16/2018

John Travolta Sure Isn't Greased Lightning On Cannes Dance Floor

Sure, he's stayin' alive with 50 Cent rapping, but one outlet called his moves "classic dad bopping."
By Ron Dicker

Combine dance experience from “Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease” and “Pulp Fiction” ― and you get John Travolta getting down at the Cannes Film Festival.

Check out the 64-year-old actor busting a move on the French Riviera Tuesday as rapper 50 Cent performed “Just A Lil Bit” at a party.

People called Travolta’s dancing “classic dad bopping” but you be the judge:

Travolta was at the festival for the premiere of his film “Gotti” in which he plays mobster John Gotti. But a review by The Hollywood Reporter calling the movie “pretty terrible” might just take the spring out of his step.

