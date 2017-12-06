John Travolta's 'Gotti' Movie Pulled Just Days Before Its Release

That “Gotti” biopic with John Travolta you were planning to see next week? Fuhgettaboutit.

Lionsgate has sold the mafia movie back to the production company Emmett/Furla/Oasis, killing the film’s Dec. 15 domestic release, according to reports on Tuesday.

Producers are trying to secure new distribution, The Tracking Board noted.

The film, in which Travolta plays infamous Gambino crime boss John Gotti, also features Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, as Victoria Gotti. The movie, directed by “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly, was shot mostly in Cincinnati in the summer of 2016.

Deadline reported that the film’s producers wanted a wider release than what Lionsgate’s specialty arm Lionsgate Premiere planned, so they exercised a buy-back clause. Travolta later told the entertainment site that he had a hand in persuading the studio to return the movie.

“They said no, twice, and I literally begged them to reconsider and they finally and generously let it go,” Travolta said.

A person familiar with the film confirmed Travolta’s account to HuffPost.

HuffPost has reached out to a Travolta rep for further details but didn’t immediately hear back.

New York Daily News via Getty Images John Travolta as John Gotti.