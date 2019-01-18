'John Wick 3' Trailer Has Keanu Reeves On The Run, Body Count On The Rise

You didn’t think the action would let up this time, did you?

Keanu Reeves’ super-assassin John Wick has a $14 million bounty on his head, so it’s open season on him in a trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 3 ― Parabellum.”

Wick bumps off other killers to avoid becoming the bumpee. “It’s John Wick trying to get out of New York City and find some way out of the box he’s gotten himself into,” director Chad Stahelski said of the new movie’s plot to Entertainment Weekly.

Wick isn’t the only guy to ever want to escape the Big Apple, but it doesn’t look like an Uber is coming for him. Just folks with bad intentions.

A ray of hope appears in Halle Berry’s gun-toting kindred spirit.

It’s good to have friends, John.

The third installment of the John Wick franchise is scheduled to open in May.