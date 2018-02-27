Johnnie Walker Releases 'Jane Walker' Whisky To Celebrate Women's Rights

To coincide with women’s history month, Johnnie Walker has announced a new limited U.S. edition with a feminine twist on their iconic logo, part of an attempt to garner more female whisky drinkers.

Introducing Jane Walker, our new icon that celebrates progress in Women’s Rights. With every step, we all move forward. pic.twitter.com/1YP32odgJk — Johnnie Walker (@JohnnieWalkerUS) February 26, 2018

Jane Walker dons the label of the new bottles in a move that brand owner Diageo Plc hopes will widen the appeal of the product while celebrating women, Johnnie Walker Vice President Stephanie Jacoby told Bloomberg.

“Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women,” Jacoby said. “It’s a really exciting opportunity to invite women into the brand.”

In 2016, the company launched “Keep Walking America” ― a campaign designed to broaden its audience and target groups like Latinos and veterans. Jane Walker is acting as an extension of that campaign and will appear on 250,000 bottles nationwide starting in March.

In celebration of Women's History Month, @johnniewalker_ is introducing Jane Walker, "a female iteration of the brand's iconic Striding Man logo."



Johnnie Walker Black Label The Jane Walker Edition will be sold starting in March pic.twitter.com/OkzbS03MEL — Dom Proto (@Dom_Proto) February 26, 2018

For each bottle made, Diageo will donate a dollar to organizations that promote women, including Monumental Women and She Should Run.