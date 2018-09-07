GoFundMe Vows To Give Homeless Vet $400,000 He's Owed From Campaign

Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless veteran who used his last $20 to help a stranded New Jersey woman, will receive the rest of the $400,000 he’s owed from a GoFundMe campaign launched to help him.

In a statement to HuffPost on Thursday, GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne said the company was committed to giving Bobbitt any money he hadn’t yet received from the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe campaign was created by Kate McClure of New Jersey after Bobbitt helped McClure fill her gas tank when she was stranded on a highway last year. To repay Bobbitt for his selfless act, McClure raised more than $400,000 for the former Marine.

However, late last month, Bobbitt sued McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, claiming they had mismanaged the donations that were intended to help him. Authorities later confirmed that the couple was under criminal investigation in connection with the fundraiser.

On Thursday, law enforcement was seen raiding McClure and D’Amico’s home in Bordentown, New Jersey.

GoFundMe is now working with the Philadelphia-based law firm Cozen O’Connor to help Bobbitt get his money.

“Johnny will be made whole and we’re committing that he’ll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefitted from,” Whitmore said in a joint statement with Cozen O’Connor emailed to HuffPost.

“GoFundMe’s goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets the support he deserves,” the statement continued. “We’ll continue to assist with the ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

In her original fundraising campaign, McClure told donors that the money raised for Bobbitt would be used to buy him a home and car. She also said she would set up two trusts for Bobbitt: One trust would allow him a small annual “salary” and the second would be set up for his retirement.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, D’Amico said they did not set up the trusts and instead deposited the money into a savings account.

Bobbitt claims he received only $75,000 from the couple, but McClure and D’Amico deny any wrongdoing. The couple said Bobbitt has received $200,000 from the campaign and has $150 remaining in an account set up for him.

Earlier Thursday, the Burlington County prosecutor’s office confirmed that authorities had raided McClure and D’Amico’s home in connection with the GoFundMe campaign. During the raid, law enforcement officers removed a BMW from their property, according to Channel 6 Action News.

BMW hauled away from Bordentown home where authorities executing search warrant. Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico accused of defrauding a homeless veteran of donations. pic.twitter.com/j6DANOmOUd — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 6, 2018

GoFundMe sent $20,000 to a bank account created by Bobbitt’s legal team to help during the investigation, the Inquirer reported.

“As we’ve said, our platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means that in the rare case that GoFundMe, law enforcement or a user finds campaigns are misused, donors and beneficiaries are protected,” the company said in the statement to HuffPost.