Johnny Depp Reveals He Acts With An Earpiece And Other Bizarre Secrets

If Johnny Depp was ever concerned his new Rolling Stone profile might make him seem like a normal down-to-earth guy, he doesn’t have to worry.

Among the many revelations in the Thursday article is that Depp acts using an earpiece.

Last summer, Depp’s longtime business manager filed a legal complaint against the actor alleging negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud. Joel Mandel from The Management Group described him as a spendthrift whose extravagance has left him nearly broke.

Apparently among those opulent expenses?: Employing a full-time sound engineer whose job is to feed Depp his lines through an earpiece on set.

The actor disagrees with many aspects of the complaint but doesn’t deny the long-rumored earpiece claim, the magazine reported.

He told Rolling Stone the technique allows him to act with just his eyes.

“I’ve got bagpipes, a baby crying and bombs going off,” Depp said. “It creates a truth. Some of my biggest heroes were in silent film.”

“It had to be behind the eyes,” he added. “And my feeling is, that if there’s no truth behind the eyes, doesn’t matter what the fucking words are.”

Other strange revelations from the article:

Depp has changed a tattoo on his right hand that read “Slim” ― a nickname for his estranged ex-wife Amber Heard who has accused him of abuse ― to “Scum.”

He also said that once when he was on quaaludes, he asked a Florida bouncer to punch him just for kicks.