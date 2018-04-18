Johnny Galecki Returns To 'Roseanne' And Reuniting Is Such Sweet Sorrow

Johnny Galecki’s David made his much-anticipated return to the rebooted “Roseanne” Tuesday night, dragging his scruffy self back into the lives of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and the rest of the Conner family.

But will he stay?

Galecki’s lone appearance this season ― he’s working on a little sitcom called “The Big Bang Theory” ― revealed that he was helping the underprivileged out of the country, according to outlets. That left his longtime love Darlene to move back in with mom Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) to raise their kids without him.

During his visit he informed Darlene that he’s moving back to Lanford ― but he’s got a girlfriend named Blue. “While I have been picking up kids’ clothes, dealing with meltdowns, cleaning up vomit, you’re dating a crayon?!” Darlene remarks in perhaps the line of the night.

David explained that his do-gooder journey, which Darlene called “Deadbeats Without Borders,” was really just a way of dealing with his brother Mark’s death ― a plot point the show addressed due to the 2002 death of the actor who played Mark, Glenn Quinn.

Darlene and David sleep with each other, perking up talk of a reconciliation. However, Darlene later concludes that Darlene-David 2.0 isn’t happening.

David’s moving back to town anyway, so the door is open for an appearance in season 2.

See you soon, David?

Some fans would be just fine with a more permanent arrangement.

Love The Big Bang Theory but it's time for that show to end (honestly how much longer can it go on for?) and for Johnny Galecki to return to #Roseanne David and Darlene belong together! — Cara (@OliveMarie13) April 18, 2018

Even after all these years, the chemistry between @THEsaragilbert & Johnny Galecki is still incredible! Love it! #Roseanne #DarleneandDavid — Em 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@dwtsballas_) April 18, 2018