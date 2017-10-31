Johnny Mathis, Babyface Collaborate On Brilliant New Album

by Michael P Coleman

After over six decades of thrilling his fans with almost 80 albums, it must have been at least a bit daunting for the legendary Johnny Mathis to go into the studio to record a new project that might stand the test of time.

Daunting or not, Mathis and the equally legendary Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds have done just that with the beautiful new Johnny Mathis Sings The Great New American Songbook. The brainchild of music industry legend Clive Davis, the new album features 11 masterpieces that were introduced to fans of great music via singers like Adele, Whitney Houston, R Kelly, Pharrell, and Bruno Mars.

At 82, Mathis continues to surprise us.

Mathis’ new album was over two years in the making. The legend said quite a lot of work went into it — with some of it coming before he’d sung a single note. As he recalled the song selection process, Mathis’ love and respect for Davis was obvious.

“Clive wanted hits, titles that people will know about, and he’s interested in selling records. I’m interested in whether I can sing the song or not,” Mathis laughed by phone. “Clive’s list went from the sublime to the ridiculous! So it was a lot of give and take. I’ve still got my little boy attitude about what I really like to sing. I have to be shoved a little bit one way or the other, and that’s good.”

That shoving was was very good for the legend’s fans, as Johnny Mathis Sings The Great New American Songbook is one the singer’s absolute best. Babyface echoed Mathis in recalling Davis’ influence on the project.

“It was Clive’s idea,” Babyface said by phone. “He just kept thinking that in the past twenty years there’s been a lot of great songs written that haven’t been included in the American songbook. He was interested in establishing those songs as today’s classics.”

One look at the album’s track list and you’ll realize it takes an artist of Mathis’ caliber to tackle them. It features thrilling covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up,” Houston’s “Run To You” and R Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.” The latter was the first song Mathis cut with Babyface in the studio. Right away, Babyface said, he and Mathis knew the album would be something special.

“Not a lot of people have redone that song,” Babyface reflected on the recording of the R Kelly classic. “When you take something as recognizable as “I Believe I Can Fly”, and for Johnny to have his own thing on it and have it take on another life, that was clearly the sign that we had something.”

Mathis’ fans won’t be surprised that he would nail the ballads on the new album, but they may be surprised to hear how well he tackled modern uptempo songs like Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are” and Pharrell’s “Happy.” As it turns out, Davis wanted those to be included, and Mathis rose to the challenge.

“I have to give it Clive,” Babyface chuckled. “He really pushed for them and wanted them to happen. We had to take those songs and make them fit Johnny’s timbre, and he pulled them off.”

With Babyface having penned some of the best pop and R & B ballads from the last three decades, I was surprised that Mathis’ new album didn’t feature one of his own compositions. I learned that Babyface is as modest and humble as the legendary Mathis is.

“I think it happened organically,” Babyface recalled of the selection of the new album’s final track list, “but at the same time, I don’t think I would have pushed for one of my songs, either. That just feels vain to me. I think the songs that we picked are great songs, and if it goes well, we may do a second volume, and maybe one of mine might make it on that album.”

As it stands, the new Johnny Mathis Sings The New Great American Songbook is on par with the legend’s best albums — and with almost 80 in the can, that’s quite an accomplishment. Ever humble, Mathis is happy with the finished product, and equally content with where his career is at the moment.

“At this point in my career, I’m so happy to still have a recording contract,” Mathis said. “The hierarchies in these record companies change every six months, so I’ve been lucky. All of the people in leadership [at Sony] seem to be in my corner as far as recording.”

And at the end of the day, upon listening to the stunning new album, Mathis’ legions of fans will be absolutely over the moon about that!

Johnny Mathis Sings The New Great American Songbook is available at digital outlets everywhere and at amazon.com.