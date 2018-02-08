STYLE & BEAUTY
Johnny Weir's Skating Costumes Have Always Been About The Drama

The two-time Olympian knows how to make a statement.

By Julia Brucculieri

No one does figure skating costumes quite like Johnny Weir

The two-time American Olympian has definitely made his mark on the world of figure skating, thanks in part to his extravagant outfits ― many of which he helped design. Weir has always brought the drama. 

The three-time U.S. national champion takes plenty of fashion risks off the ice, too. But in the spirit of the 2018 Winter Olympics ― where Weir will once again team up with Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski to comment on the figure skating contests ― we’re taking a look back at his eclectic, sparkly and showstopping costumes through the years.

  • 2002
    Robert Laberge via Getty Images
    Competing in the men's free program during the State Farm U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2002.
  • 2003
    Robert Laberge via Getty Images
    Finishing his program in the men's free skate at the State Farm U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 18, 2003, in Dallas.
  • 2004
    Matthew Stockman via Getty Images
    Competing in the free skate during the State Farm U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 10, 2004, at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
  • 2004
    Matthew Stockman via Getty Images
    Competing in the short program during the State Farm U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 8, 2004, at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
  • 2004
    Matthew Stockman via Getty Images
    Skating in the Chevy Skating Spectacular during the State Farm U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 11, 2004, at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
  • 2004
    Christof Koepsel via Getty Images
    Performing at the Exhibition Gala at the 2004 World Figure Skating Championships in Dortmund, Germany, on March 28, 2004.
  • 2005
    Matthew Stockman via Getty Images
    Competing in the men's short program during the State Farm U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Rose Garden on Jan. 13, 2005, in Portland, Oregon.
  • 2005
    Jun Sato via Getty Images
    Competing at the Japan International Challenge figure skating cup competition in January 2005.
  • 2005
    Jamie McDonald via Getty Images
    Performing during the men's qualifying free skate at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at the Luzhniki Sports Palace on March 14, 2005, in Moscow.
  • 2005
    YURI KADOBNOV via Getty Images
    Performing his free skating at the Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix figure skating event in St. Petersburg on Nov. 26, 2005.
  • 2005
    YURI KADOBNOV via Getty Images
    Performing his program at the exhibition of the Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix figure skating event in St. Petersburg on Nov. 27, 2005.
  • 2006
    Elsa via Getty Images
    Competing in the men's short program during the State Farm U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Savvis Center on Jan. 12, 2006, in St. Louis.
  • 2006
    Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images
    Performing as part of "Champions on Ice 2006" at the HP Pavilion on Aug. 5, 2006, in San Jose, California.
  • 2006
    ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
    Performing in the men's short program competition on day two of Skate Canada on Nov. 3, 2006, in Victoria, Canada.
  • 2006
    YURI KADOBNOV via Getty Images
    Performing his men's free program at the Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of figure skating in Moscow on Nov. 25, 2006.
  • 2006
    Elsa via Getty Images
    Performing to "My Way" during the Marshalls U.S. Figure Skating Challenge on Dec. 10, 2006, at Agganis Arena in Boston.
  • 2007
    Matthew Stockman via Getty Images
    Performing in an exhibition during the State Farm U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 28, 2007, at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.
  • 2007
    Koji Watanabe via Getty Images
    Performing in an exhibition program during the International Counter Match Figure Skating Competition, USA vs. Japan, at the Shin-Yokohama Prince Hotel Skate Center on Oct. 7, 2007, in Yokohama, Japan.
  • 2007
    Feng Li via Getty Images
    Skating in the men's short program during the Cup of China Figure Skating competition, held at Harbin International Conference Exhibition and Sports Center on Nov. 9, 2007, in Harbin, China.
  • 2007
    Feng Li via Getty Images
    During the men's free skating during the Cup of China Figure Skating competition, held at Harbin International Conference Exhibition and Sports Center on Nov. 10, 2007, in Harbin, China.
  • 2008
    Jonathan Ferrey via Getty Images
    Skating the men's short program on day 1 of 2008 Skate America at the Comcast Arena on Oct. 25, 2008, in Everett, Washington.
  • 2009
    Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images
    Performing during Festa on Ice 2009 at KINTEX on April 24, 2009, in Goyang, South Korea.
  • 2009
    Junko Kimura via Getty Images
    Performing in the men's free skating on day 1 of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy at Big Hat on Nov. 7, 2009, in Nagano, Japan.
  • 2009
    Junko Kimura via Getty Images
    Performing in the Gala Exhibition on day 3 of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy at Big Hat on Nov. 8, 2009, in Nagano, Japan.
  • 2010
    Matthew Stockman via Getty Images
    Competing in the free skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Spokane Arena on Jan. 17, 2010, in Spokane, Washington.
  • 2010
    MCT via Getty Images
    Performing his short program at the 2010 Winter Olympics on Feb. 16, 2010, in Vancouver, British Columbia. 
  • 2010
    Adam Taylor via Getty Images
    Performing on an episode of "Skating With The Stars" from November 2010. 
  • 2011
    VCG via Getty Images
    Performing at Artistry On Ice at Capital Indoor Stadium on July 16, 2011, in Beijing.
  • 2011
    Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
    Performing at the Ice Theatre of New York: Dare to Be Different gala at Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers, on Oct. 24, 2011, in New York City.
  • 2011
    Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
    Performing at the Ice Theatre of New York: Dare to Be Different gala at Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers, on Oct. 24, 2011, in New York City.
