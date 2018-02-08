Johnny Weir's Skating Costumes Have Always Been About The Drama

The two-time American Olympian has definitely made his mark on the world of figure skating, thanks in part to his extravagant outfits ― many of which he helped design . Weir has always brought the drama.

The three-time U.S. national champion takes plenty of fashion risks off the ice, too. But in the spirit of the 2018 Winter Olympics ― where Weir will once again team up with Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski to comment on the figure skating contests ― we’re taking a look back at his eclectic, sparkly and showstopping costumes through the years.