Johnny Weir Explains Why He Waited To Publicly Come Out As Gay

Two-time Olympian Johnny Weir is “thrilled” to see LGBTQ athletes taking the spotlight at the 2018 Winter Games, but he’s also had to face questions about why he did not publicly address his sexuality during his competitive days.

Weir, 33, endured media scrutiny over his private life during the 2006 and 2010 Winter Games in Turin, Italy, and Vancouver, Canada, respectively. His energetic routine to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” at the 2010 U.S. Nationals prompted further speculation.

On Thursday, Weir explained on Twitter why he did not publicly come out “in the traditional sense” until a year after participating in the Winter Olympics for the second time.

I am so thrilled that there are out representatives of the LGBTQ community competing at the Olympic Games. Notably, @guskenworthy ⛷ & @Adaripp ⛸ among others. It is very brave for all of us to live our truths whether on the global stage or in our own homes. — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 18, 2018

Because of the attention on those athletes, many of you have written or tweeted because I am not referred to as “out” at either of my Olympics and in the traditional sense I wasn’t. — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 18, 2018

I wear my sexuality the same as I wear my sex or my skin color. It is something that simply is and something I was born into. I never “came out” in sport because I didn’t imagine it as a great secret & it had nothing to do with my skating or my dreams. — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 18, 2018

He continued:

I was extremely lucky to grow up in a family/community of acceptance and perhaps that’s why I don’t see my sexuality as something that needs addressing. I am forever indebted however, to the warriors who came before me that allow me to lead the life I do so openly. — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 18, 2018

Weir’s remarks come nearly two weeks after figure skater Adam Rippon was named the first openly gay U.S. man to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Pennsylvania, soon may not be the only American athlete heading to the 2018 Winter Games who identifies as queer. Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who came out as gay in a 2015 ESPN interview, is expected to find out later this month whether he qualifies for the U.S. ski team.