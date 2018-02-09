Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Throw Enough Olympic Shade To Keep The Ice Frozen

Come for the Olympic figure skating. Stay for Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski’s icy takedowns of the athletes competing at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Even before the Opening Ceremony, the Olympians-turned-analysts gave a chilly reception to many of the skaters performing in the early events.
Weir called one routine “the worst short program I’ve ever seen from Nathan Chen.”
Lipinsky was just as unfiltered, deeming the performance “disastrous.”
And they were just getting warmed up.
Some viewers were thrilled by their comments:
However, not everyone loved it. Some wanted more analysis and less snark:
