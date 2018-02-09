Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Throw Enough Olympic Shade To Keep The Ice Frozen

Come for the Olympic figure skating. Stay for Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski’s icy takedowns of the athletes competing at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Even before the Opening Ceremony, the Olympians-turned-analysts gave a chilly reception to many of the skaters performing in the early events.

Weir called one routine “the worst short program I’ve ever seen from Nathan Chen.”

Lipinsky was just as unfiltered, deeming the performance “disastrous.”

And they were just getting warmed up.

Some viewers were thrilled by their comments:

NBC should send Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to cover White House press briefings. #Olympics — Ted Atkinson (@atkinson_ted) February 9, 2018

one way to fix the nfl next year would be to have @johnnygweir and @taralipinski call all games! — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) February 9, 2018

"There's no one more judgmental than an ice skater" —Johnny Weir, effortlessly explaining why I love this sport — Hillary Busis (@hillibusterr) February 9, 2018

If Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are this brutally honest and catty on television, can you imagine what they are like when they think no one is listening? Yikes. ⛸#olympics — Erin O’Neill (@IrishBelle_1) February 9, 2018

These #Olympics figure skating commentators are BRUTAL. They called one skater’s the “weak link” and his performance “technically a disaster” and another’s “abysmal,” “the worst I’ve ever seen from him.” I’m over here like pic.twitter.com/lqYQW0XwvL — Katy Doom (@katydoom) February 9, 2018

How do we get Johnny Weir calling more sports? I need him on everything. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 9, 2018

Trying to think of the funniest sporting event for Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski to announce and the correct answer is The Masters — super bowl champion ben (@VT_Ben) February 9, 2018

This Tara Lipinski/ Johnny Weir commentary is savage. — meg (@meghanfeggan) February 9, 2018

I support Mean Johnny Weir. He's an announcer, not the skaters' damn publicist. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) February 9, 2018

Take a drink every time Johnny Weir makes a mean comment about a skater #Olympics — Meghan (@meghankocur) February 9, 2018

However, not everyone loved it. Some wanted more analysis and less snark:

Am I the only one that finds Tara Lipinsky and Johnny Weir a touch harsh? "abysmal" "outrageous" "disaster" The slightest amount of empathy would be nice. #olympics #mensskating — Abbey (@abbeyinvermont) February 9, 2018

#Olympics So annoyed with these team ice skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. A moment ago they were praising Nathan Chen as if he were a God and he makes a mistake (he is human) and now they are crucifying him. Opening ceremonies haven't even happened yet. — Dawn (@DawnGrpntblank) February 9, 2018

STOP BEING MEAN @JohnnyGWeir — Claire Polites (@claire_polites) February 9, 2018