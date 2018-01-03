Joie Lamar Talks New Creative Book Honoring Pulse Nightclub 49 (AUDIO)

This week I talked with best-selling author Joie Lamar about curating the new coffee table book Cuarenta y Nueve, which is Spanish for 49 pays artistic homage to honor the lives of the 49 we lost in Orlando at Pulse Nightclub Massacre. Cuarenta y Nueve is a unique compilation from 49 contributors including Lamar, to remember and honor the lives we lost on June 12, 2016. Joie was shaken to the core by this tragedy especially since she had lived in the Orlando area for 10 years as part of the Latino LGBTQ community and had partied at the Pulse nightclub many times, even knowing one of the victims. She wanted to do something that would honor the victims and came up with the concept of paying homage to the 49 lives lost by gathering 49 talented individual contributors and Cuarenta Y Nueve was born. The 49 diverse contributors come from our LGBTQ community including Cat Grant, a multi-media artist and writer in Toronto who began recruiting for the project early on. Filmmaker Kate Johnston also helped Lamar gather talent for this passionate project. The names and variety of talent poured in including photographer Angel Torres who designed both the front and back cover of the book as well as recruiting other contributors. All proceeds of Cuarenta y Nueve will be donated to support the work of Pride School Atlanta and GLAAD in perpetuity. I talked to Joie about what she hopes to accomplish with Cuarenta Y Nueve and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.