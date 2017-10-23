Join Thousands of Young People Keeping Their Friends and Family Safe on the Road

By Ebony Bellamy

“I feel a personal connection to this campaign because the city of Manteca has recently lost a lot of people near and dear to our hearts -- especially people in my age group -- due to people not being safe and careful while driving,” says Stephanie Casillas, a 16-year-old DoSomething.org member from California. “I feel that someone needs to do something to spread awareness in our community.”

We all know seat belts save lives. Yet, warnings from parents and scare tactics from ad campaigns don’t make teen drivers and their passengers more likely to wear a seat belt. Know what does? Reminders from friends.

That’s why 34,419 DoSomething members have joined Ride & Seek, a national campaign powered by Chevrolet. Students around the country are posting flyers with fill-in-the-blanks like these around their school and community.

“90% of this generation __________ every weekend. How about you? Text FOMO to 38383.”

When curious friends text in, they receive the answer (“90% of this generation wears a seat belt in the front seat), along with easy, creative ways to keep friends and family safe on the road.

“My classmates were surprised by the advertisements, which caught their attention because of their color and wording,” said DoSomething member Kyle Pu, 15, from California. “My classmates were surprised by the answer, so the idea stuck with them. It affected our community very positively.”

Yoselin, 16

DoSomething members like Janett Leyva knows a simple action can make a big difference.

“I personally participated in the Ride & Seek campaign because with one poster you're saving a life, preventing an accident on the road,” said the 17-year-old from Texas.

Janett, 17

Emily Batman, a 19-year-old from Pennsylvania, feels a personal connection to the cause and campaign.

“My dad is the chief at a local fire company and sometimes they assist on car accidents,” she said. “I don't want a family or my dad to have to go through seeing someone injured or killed because they didn't have a seat belt on.”

Nathanael, 18

With a simple flyer, these students -- and thousands of others -- were able to voice their concerns about safe driving and promote the importance of seat belts in their schools and community. Each of them are contributing to creating not only a safer generation but a generation who isn’t afraid to promote causes that are important to them.

Want to learn more? Watch this video starring vlogger, model, and actress Amanda Steele. Ready to start? Sign up for Ride & Seek (you could even win a $5,000 scholarship)!