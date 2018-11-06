Joji Tops Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Singer Joji has made history.

The artist, who was born in Japan, released his first full-length album “Ballads 1,” in late October. The record has already hit a milestone, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart dated Nov. 10.

Record label 88rising said on Twitter that Joji was the first Asian-born artist to top the list.

HISTORY MADE. Joji is the first artist from Asia to top the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts. We couldn't be more proud. pic.twitter.com/dwHohSrfbc — 88rising (@88rising) November 5, 2018

Joji, born George Miller, had an honest response to the news.

“I was eating a thin slice of cheese when I received this news. I smiled and swallowed the cheese,” he said in a statement. “A big thank you to the fans who constantly support. Take care of the environment.”

The singer initially rose to fame as a memelord of sorts, participating in skits and crude videos as personas Pink Guy and Filthy Frank.

“It was a humor that I started when I was in high school,” the singer told Billboard last year. “So naturally as I got older, I got tired of that humor. People’s taste change. People’s humor change.”

The musician cemented himself as a serious artist under the name Joji after releasing a series of songs, including hit “Will He” with Asian label 88rising.

The label has set out with a particular aim to promote Asian artists.