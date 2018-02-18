‘Devastating’ Videos Show Jokhang Temple, ‘Heart Of Tibetan Buddhism,’ Ravaged By Fire

The Jokhang temple, one of Tibet’s most sacred sites, reportedly caught on fire on Saturday in the city of Lhasa. Dramatic videos shared on social media show the seventh-century temple, dubbed the “heart of Tibetan Buddhism,” engulfed in flames and smoke.

Chinese state news media reported that the fire had been “quickly extinguished” after it broke out at the UNESCO heritage site on Saturday evening. No injuries or damage to relics has been reported.

Observers, however, have expressed concern that China may be suppressing information about the blaze, which occurred a day after Losar, the traditional Tibetan New Year.

“This has increased the fear of people that something really serious has happened,” said Barnett. “People are hugely concerned, rightly or wrongly, that the damage might be much more severe than the media is letting on.”

Devastating news from Lhasa of the Jokhang temple on fire. pic.twitter.com/LXiIlvc7V5 — Robert Barnett (@RobbieBarnett) February 17, 2018

Devastating news of huge fire at Jokhang temple, spiritual heart of #Lhasa, today pic.twitter.com/GEw5bvhgbh — Kate Saunders (@katesictibet) February 17, 2018

Tibetans have worshipped at the holy #Jokhang temple in #Lhasa for 1000 years, inc over last 2 days as pilgrims mark #Losar. No clarity yet on extent of damage after devastating videos showed flames shooting into the night sky, with Tibetans heard weeping and praying — Kate Saunders (@katesictibet) February 17, 2018

China: Rescue and army personnel on spot where fire rages in Jokhang Temple, Tibet pic.twitter.com/uMerhZQ6DN — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) February 17, 2018

According to the New York Times, photos and videos of the fire were scrubbed from Chinese social media platforms on Saturday, prompting further concerns about the temple’s true fate.

“I pray that the fire isn’t serious and that the old buildings haven’t suffered too much damage,” Tsering Woeser, a Beijing-based Tibetan writer, told the Times. “For Tibetans, the Jokhang is the holiest of holy sites.”