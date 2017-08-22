Khaleesi wants to move into King’s Landing, but pretty soon she may be worried about a totally different crib.

If you had any uncertainty about the puppy love brewing between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” “Beyond the Wall,” was there to remove all doubt. Between the awkward hand holding and Khaleesi checking out Jon’s abs ... erm ... we mean Jon’s scars (conveniently located on his abs), the show seemed to foreshadow something more happening between the two.

In the episode, Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) references Jon Snow’s future kids, Dany says she can’t have children, and Tyrion talks about who will succeed her as ruler. It all seems to be winking to the fact that Jon and Dany are gonna, you know, make babies.

Whoa baby! But how?

Well, when a man and a woman fall in love ...

Really, though, here’s how.

Dany believes she can’t have children because of something Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou), a maegi, says to her in Season 1.

After “saving” Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) by sacrificing a horse and Dany’s child’s life (but really leaving Drogo in a vegetative state), the maegi says Drogo will return as he was, “When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves.”

In George R.R. Martin’s books, Mirri Maz Duur continues, adding, “When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child.”

Dany takes this as a prophecy or curse that she won’t have children since Drogo obviously won’t return.

But Redditor WinterHill28 points out that the maegi also tells Dany that “only death can pay for life.” Since Dany considers the dragons her children and Viserion is now dead, could that sacrifice have broken the curse? The Redditor speculates:

The latest episode mentioned Dany’s heir and being infertile a HELL of a lot. As we all know, Dany sees her Dragons as her children. Mirri Maz Duur in Season 1 says to Dany “Only death may pay for life”. So, what if all the talk of heirs and one of Dany’s “children” dying means she will now be able to conceive a real, human child after paying for life with death?

It is a wild leap, but as another Redditor explains, Viserys (Harry Lloyd), Dany’s brother, dies within a few episodes of everyone learning Khaleesi was pregnant. We’ve already seen that events on “Game of Thrones” seem to be cyclical. (Just look at all the callbacks in Season 7.) Could the death of Viserion, who was named after Viserys, be a subtle indication that another Dany pregnancy is on the way?

Of course, this is all speculation, but whether a baby is coming or not, something major is going down with Jon Snow and Daenerys.

“Beyond the Wall” director Alan Taylor already told HuffPost that Jon And Dany’s interest in each other isn’t out of the blue.

“I think it’s been coming for a while. It’s not just my episode. It has places to go, obviously,” he said of the relationship.

Also, HBO just announced that the Season 7 finale will be called “The Dragon and the Wolf” and run 79 minutes, 43 seconds.

“The Dragon and the Wolf” is a title that could easily double as the pair’s wedding hashtag. If they don’t get together in an episode, running over an hour in length, that’s also named after them, then it’s probably never going to happen. Just make sure to tag all the wedding photos appropriately: #TheDragonAndTheWolf.