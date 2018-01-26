Turns Out Jon Bon Jovi Is A Huge 'Fresh Off The Boat' Fan

Jon Bon Jovi totally rocks with “Fresh Off The Boat.”

The musician sent the series’ writers some Bon Jovi swag after he saw Jessica Huang, played by Constance Wu, make a reference to his relationship with the rocker Dorothea Hurley, his wife of almost three decades, in a recent episode titled “The Car Wash.”

We’re shot through the heart! 💙 Our #FreshOffTheBoat writers are looking awesome in their new swag, thanks to @BonJovi! pic.twitter.com/8oJNmUCRrK — Fresh off the Boat (@FreshOffABC) January 24, 2018

Photos featuring the sitcom’s writers proudly modeling their new Bon Jovi sweatshirts, T-shirts, and robes were posted on the show’s Twitter account on Tuesday. Bon Jovi posted a response, saying he “fell off the couch” at the mention of his marriage on the show.

He added that he “loved the show.”

But honestly, who doesn’t?

I fell off the couch! Thanks to all @FreshOffABC. We love the show. #FreshOffTheBoat pic.twitter.com/OSXhcIG0WQ — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) January 24, 2018

During the episode, which aired earlier this month, Jessica compares her relationship with her husband Louis, portrayed by Randall Park, to that of rocker and Hurley.

“I am a beautiful mylar balloon and you are the lugnut that keeps me grounded. If anything, you are my Dorothea Hurley,” Jessica says in the episode, before detailing Hurley's relationship with Bon Jovi to Louis.

″He married his high school sweetheart and they’re still together,” Jessica adds.

Is that romantic or what?