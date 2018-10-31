Jon Bon Jovi Says Kardashians Are A Family That 'Made A Porno' And 'Got Famous'

Jon Bon Jovi had choice words for the Kardashians and other reality TV stars in a recent interview with Australia’s “The Sunday Project.”

“I think it’s horrific we live in that world and I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those ‘Housewives of blah blah’ or Kardashians,” he told interviewer Lisa Wilkinson.

The rocker then shot through the heart down the way the Kardashians gained notoriety.

“What’s going to be in your autobiography? ‘I made a porno and guess what? I got famous,’” he said. “Fuck sorry, I’ll pass.”

Bon Jovi suggested other ways to make a name for oneself, telling Wilkinson people should “go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play, write.”

Kim Kardashian, who was the subject of a sex tape with her then-boyfriend, singer Ray J, has spoken about her rise from a reality star with a sex tape to an app maven and burgeoning beauty mogul.

“Not bad for a girl with no talent,” Kardashian said when she landed on the cover of Forbes in 2016, after sales of her successful app hit a reported $160 million in revenue.

Kardashian addressed claims her sex tape made her famous during an open and honest interview on “Oprah’s Next Chapter,” as pointed out by People.

“You know, I think that’s how I was definitely introduced to the world,” Kardashian said of her sex tape. “It was a negative way, so I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me.”