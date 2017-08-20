Jon Snow And Daenerys Just Made Fans Squeal With Delight

Warning! Spoilers below for “Game of Thrones” Season 7!

Someone grab the fire extinguisher, because is it hot in here or what?

Although Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones” primarily took place in the frozen tundra of White Walker territory, there were some sizzlin’ moments between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) that have fans believing the romance of our dreams might soon become a reality.

Dany’s House of the Undying prophecy sort of comes true in “Beyond the Wall,” as she rescues Jon’s comrades from being taken out by the White Walkers. Still, the Night King kills her dragon Viserion with a frosty torpedo-like stake, and eventually turns the creature into an ice dragon. (That’s surely going to be a BIG problem for Westeros, but, moving on...)

In order to ensure her other dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal, could safely escape, Dany flies off and leaves Jon behind to fend for himself. The look she sends his way as she realizes she can’t help him is devastating.

After losing one of her “children” and the potential love of her life, Dany is clearly distraught.

Luckily, Uncle Benjen (Joseph Mawle) comes to Jon’s rescue, but that doesn’t turn out as well for him as it does for his nephew. Jon rides off on Benjen’s horse as his uncle fights off a slew of wights, eventually dying in their midst. R.I.P., Coldhands.

So Dany’s prophecy still holds some weight. She has the chance to further aid Jon in his mission to destroy the White Walkers, since he made it back to Eastwatch alive. But about that ...

HOLY HAND-HOLDING! HOLY NICKNAMES! HOLY CHEMISTRY!

After Dany sees Jon’s abs scars for the first time, she’s enamored. Who is this stranger who showed up at her door, changed her perspective on power and won over her affections? And why is she so drawn to him?

Jon clearly feels the same way. For the first time since her brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd) did so, someone calls the Mother of Dragons “Dany” to her face. She’s taken aback at first, and a little offended, but then Jon agrees to call her by her true title: “My queen.”

IS ANYONE ELSE PICKING THEMSELVES OFF THE FLOOR RIGHT NOW?

Although Jon, all cozied up in bed, can’t literally bend the knee to Daenerys, he clearly means what he says and promises to support her all the way to the Iron Throne. Dany agrees to stand by Jon’s side in battle, too.

But what’s to come for these star-crossed lovers?

Oddly enough, the episode puts some emphasis on both Jon’s and Dany’s future heirs, and whether or not children will be a part of their histories.

When Jon attempts to give Jorah (Iain Glen) back his family’s sword, Longclaw ― the ancestral weapon of House Mormont for five centuries ― Jorah declines, telling the King in the North, “I brought shame to my house. I broke my father’s heart. I forfeited the right to claim this sword. It’s yours. May it serve you well, and your children after you.”

The look on Jon’s face says it all: “Children??? Oh, right, yes, I probably have to have kids one day.”

As for Dany, she’s given a lecture about succession from Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). The Mother of Dragons believes she’s infertile after being cursed by Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou), whom she burned on Khal Drogo’s (Jason Momoa) funeral pyre in Season 1. She lost her unborn son with Drogo because of the witch, and thinks she’s no longer capable of having children. (In the books, there is a scene suggesting Dany’s curse has possibly been lifted, but there’s no mention of this in the show.)

While Tyrion speaks to her about the world she wants to build, he tells Dany that she needs to think about the future of her house.

Tyron: “How do we ensure your vision endures? After you break the wheel, how do we make sure it stays broken?” Dany: “You want to know who sits on the Iron Throne after I’m dead? Is that it?” Tyrion: “You say you can’t have children, but there are other ways of choosing a successor. The Night’s Watch has one method, the Ironborn, for all their many flaws, has another.” Dany: “We will discuss the succession after I wear the crown.”

Fans know, however, that Jon most likely succeeds Dany, being the rightful heir to the throne as the son of Rhaegar Targareyn and Lyanna Stark, especially if they were legally married; then, he’s no longer considered a bastard.

In the end, even if Jon ends up with (Aunt, yes, Aunt) Dany, it’s his children who will hopefully follow in his footsteps on the Iron Throne. Unless, you know, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) or The Hound (Rory McCann) or someone else is actually the Prince That Was Promised. But that’s another story, for another time.