Jon Stewart Calls Out Trump For His 'Gleeful Cruelty And Dickishness'

Jon Stewart took over Stephen Colbert’s desk on “The Late Show” Thursday night to send a message to President Donald Trump.

“I just want to say if there’s one hallmark to your presidency that I think we’re finding the most difficult is that no matter what you do, it always comes with an extra layer of gleeful cruelty and dickishness, ” Stewart said.

The former “Daily Show” host even laid out some examples:

“It’s not just that you don’t want people taking a knee. It’s that they’re ‘sons of bitches’ if they do.

“It’s not just denying women who accuse you of sexual assault. It’s saying, ‘They’re too ugly anyway.’

“You can’t just be against the media. They’re ‘enemies of the people.’

“It’s not even partisan. Anyone in the Republican Party dare speak against you, they also must be humiliated, even if they have a terminal disease.”

Then Stewart said he’d like to negotiate with the president to reduce the cruelty.