Watch Jon Stewart Quiz Conan O'Brien On Absurd New York City Trivia

"This went so much faster in rehearsal."

By Rebecca Shapiro

Jon Stewart on Tuesday stopped by Conan O’Brien’s late-night show, which is filming this week from New York City’s famed Apollo Theater, to plug his upcoming fundraising event on HBO. 

Before getting to the details of the special, which will air on Nov. 18, Stewart quizzed O’Brien on some choice New York City trivia. 

“Your quiz does not frighten me,” O’Brien said. 

“Perhaps it’s because you wrote it,” Stewart answered.

“Co-wrote it,” O’Brien said. “Yeah, I’m ready.”

