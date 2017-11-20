Jon Stewart Pulls Together Epic ‘Daily Show’ Reunion

Every few years, the world needs its mightiest heroes to come together to be a force for good.
This weekend, Jon Stewart hosted “Night Of Too Many Stars,” a comedy benefit to raise money for autism programs. But sometimes, Superman alone cannot complete the job. Enter: Stephen Colbert, John Oliver and Samantha Bee ― once sidekicks of Stewart during his tenure at “The Daily Show” and now powerful television stars in their own right.
Colbert interrupted Stewart in the hopes of salvaging what he believed was a weak hosting performance. Oliver jumped in next when he thought Colbert couldn’t defeat the mediocrity. And finally, just as Wonder Woman has kept the the DC Universe afloat, Bee comes in to truly save the day.
Check out the full video above.