Jon Stewart Goes Full Hulk On Hollywood Boulevard

Now we know what Jon Stewart has really been up to since he left “The Daily Show” in August 2015. Well, sort of.

In honor of this week’s San Diego Comic-Con, the comedian (spoof) revealed in a comedy bit on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he’s been busy cosplaying full-time on Hollywood Boulevard — as comic book superhero, the Hulk.

But passersby be warned. You wouldn’t like Stewart as Hulk when he’s angry, as host Jimmy Kimmel found out after posing a seemingly innocuous question about the “Hulk-A-Copter.”