COMEDY
07/20/2018 05:30 am ET

Jon Stewart Goes Full Hulk On Hollywood Boulevard

“You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Now we know what Jon Stewart has really been up to since he left “The Daily Show” in August 2015. Well, sort of.

In honor of this week’s San Diego Comic-Con, the comedian (spoof) revealed in a comedy bit on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he’s been busy cosplaying full-time on Hollywood Boulevard — as comic book superhero, the Hulk.

But passersby be warned. You wouldn’t like Stewart as Hulk when he’s angry, as host Jimmy Kimmel found out after posing a seemingly innocuous question about the “Hulk-A-Copter.”

Check out the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Jimmy Kimmel Jon Stewart San Diego Comic Con
Jon Stewart Goes Full Hulk On Hollywood Boulevard
CONVERSATIONS