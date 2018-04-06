I Quit Working For Sinclair And They Sued Me. Here's Why I'm Fighting Back.

In the TV news business, it’s customary for reporters to leave with time on their contract, as long as they don’t go to a competing station. I left to start a career in public relations. Soon after my departure, several other reporters left the station and the media industry entirely. Shortly after my exit, I began receiving threatening letters in the mail from Sinclair, demanding money that was left on my contract. So did my colleagues.

At first, I was told by my attorney to ignore Sinclair’s demands, as they are a large company and wouldn’t want to spend the time or money it would take to come after me. But almost three years later, they’re suing me for $5,700 ― an arbitrary amount they claim is “liquidated damages,” and a ridiculously small sum for a company that reported profit of $443.5 million in its latest quarterly earnings.

Sinclair argues that I caused them irreparable harm by leaving. Believe me, I was a good reporter, but not that good. Furthermore, if you do your legal homework, you quickly discover a Florida Supreme Court ruling in Lefemine v Baron that says a liquidated damages contract provision will not be enforced if it is a penalty. The same attorney suing me is also suing a former CBS12 colleague in Palm Beach County for the same reason.

I believe these lawsuits are an obvious attempt to scare former employees. Not everyone has the means to hire a lawyer. Sinclair is betting that former employees will cut checks just to make the problem go away ― and that they can make an example out of reporters. The message? Quit on us and we’ll rain hell down on you. But I refuse to cower and acquiesce to this malevolent corporation. I’m fighting back.