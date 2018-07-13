Jonathan Van Ness’ Response To His Emmy Nod Is Just Pure, Unbridled Joy

Young Hollywood via Getty Images Joy runneth over for Jonathan Van Ness after the Emmy nominations were announced.

Seriously, get out the tissues.

The show’s grooming expert, Jonathan Van Ness, also was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for his “Game of Thrones” recap show, “Gay of Thrones.” He stars in and executive produces the Funny or Die program.

Van Ness posted a video Thursday on his Instagram account that features him processing the news as his “Queer Eye” castmates Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski congratulate him.

As you can see from the video, all the accolades proved to be too much for the 31-year-old hairdresser and television personality.

“I can’t even,” Van Ness wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

Oh my god. I can’t even. Thank you sooo much @funnyordie @netflix I’m so grateful pic.twitter.com/VWz0NbP5tp — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 12, 2018

“Queer Eye” fans absolutely loved his reaction.

anyone else tearing up watching the queer eye guys react to their emmy noms on instagram? no? just me? ok — Grace (@graceafua_) July 12, 2018

Congrats to Van Ness (and thanks for this nugget of unfiltered joy).