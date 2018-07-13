Jonathan Van Ness’ Response To His Emmy Nod Is Just Pure, Unbridled Joy

Seriously, get out the tissues.
On Thursday, the nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were announced and Netflix’s “Queer Eye” received four nods.
The show’s grooming expert, Jonathan Van Ness, also was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for his “Game of Thrones” recap show, “Gay of Thrones.” He stars in and executive produces the Funny or Die program.
Van Ness posted a video Thursday on his Instagram account that features him processing the news as his “Queer Eye” castmates Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski congratulate him.
As you can see from the video, all the accolades proved to be too much for the 31-year-old hairdresser and television personality.
“I can’t even,” Van Ness wrote on Twitter in response to the news.
“Queer Eye” fans absolutely loved his reaction.
Congrats to Van Ness (and thanks for this nugget of unfiltered joy).
Check out a clip from “Gay of Thrones” below.