Jordan Klepper Mocks The Hell Out Of The NRA's New Video

Armed with biting satire, Jordan Klepper of Comedy Central’s “The Opposition” took aim at the National Rifle Association’s new video on Wednesday.

The clip, posted on Facebook, featured NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch of TheBlaze “spitting spicy word fire” as usual, Klepper noted. He mock-praised her “thoughtful approach,” citing this bit of hyperbole from Loesch: “We are witnesses to the most ruthless attack on a president and the people who voted for him .. in American history.”

“True,” Klepper said, “four presidents have been assassinated, but that’s nothing. Imagine if instead of shooting Lincoln, John Wilkes Booth had written a think piece for The New Yorker calling him impulsive. America may never have healed.”

But it’s all about the guns, right? Well, Klepper was still looking for a discussion about “guns” in the video, but he figured out why he can’t find it. “The NRA knows you don’t bring a gunfight to a culture war,” he said.