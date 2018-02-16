COMEDY
02/16/2018 04:09 am ET

Jordan Klepper Has Just 1 Question For The NRA

But will they answer?

By Ed Mazza

Comedy Central’s “The Opposition” is off this week, but host Jordan Klepper took to Twitter with a short video created in response to Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school. And he has just one question for the NRA

Check it out in the clip above. 

“The Opposition” returns on Tuesday. 

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Parkland Vigil
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Nra Comedy Central School Shootings Jordan Klepper The Opposition
Jordan Klepper Has Just 1 Question For The NRA

CONVERSATIONS