And The Award For Best Oscar Nomination Reaction Goes To ... Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror film, “Get Out,” nabbed four Oscar nominations Tuesday, including best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best actor for Daniel Kaluuya.

In response to the news, Peele posted a GIF from the film that seemed to perfectly capture the way he felt.

But he didn’t stop there. He then made another clever reference to his movie.

What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

Then he shared this delightful slice of life.

I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

And then he got all humble on us.

Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you. ✊🏾 — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

People on Twitter were equally excited that the film, which addresses the dangers of racism, snagged four nominations.

CONGRATS! THOSE NOMS ARE pic.twitter.com/vmvb5j0Y5C — Dan Purcell (@TheDPurcell) January 23, 2018

I'm in my office trying not to scream/cry right now. So proud. You da man. — 👑 (@KiannaFierce) January 23, 2018

Congratulations!!!!!!! Best film of the year, one of the greatest of all time. #GetOut is a masterpiece — Livia "Get Rid Of The Nazis" Scott 🌽🌹 (@LiviaLove) January 23, 2018

Heading to the stage to claim your #Oscars like... pic.twitter.com/vyu2XMllrF — Raven Banner (@RavenBanner) January 23, 2018

Even singer John Legend replied to Peele.

Congratulations!!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 23, 2018

All the love for the film is enough to make anyone low-key cry, and we swear we’re totally not doing that right now.