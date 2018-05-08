Jordan Peele's 'New Nightmare' Is Coming Out Next Year

Academy Award winner Jordan Peele teased his next project on Tuesday, tweeting a poster for his film “Us.”

The film, referred to as “a new nightmare” from Peele, will hit theaters in March 2019. According to an exclusive report from Variety, Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss are in talks to co-star in the production. Winston Duke is also being considered for a lead role, according to Variety.

Peele made history in March when he became the first black filmmaker to win the Oscar for Original Screenplay for his directorial debut, “Get Out.” He was also nominated for Best Director, and the film was nominated for Best Picture.