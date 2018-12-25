Jordan Peele Drops Bone-Chilling Trailer For New Horror Movie 'Us'

Horror fans got a little Christmas gift Tuesday morning when Jordan Peele dropped the trailer for his new film, “Us,” slated for release in March.

The movie stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as parents of a family who face a horrifying enemy ― a group of sinister beings who look exactly like them. The cast also includes Elisabeth Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tim Heidecker.

Peele told Entertainment Weekly in a story published last week that he wanted to do something a little different following “Get Out,” his directorial debut that was nominated for multiple Oscars and won for best original screenplay.

“For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology,” he said. “I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun.”

Peele also told a small group of reporters last week that “Us” is not “about race” like “Get Out” is.

“It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies.”