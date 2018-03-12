Traditionally, when a U.S. professional sports team wins a championship, the president invites the team to the White House for a meet-and-greet.

Some athletes have opted out of invitations to President Donald Trump’s White House because of his divisive politics. Many Philadelphia Eagles players have already said they would not be attending should the invitation be offered to the Super Bowl champs.

On Monday, the World Series champion Houston Astros got their turn to meet the president. While we don’t specifically know American League MVP José Altuve’s politics, the second baseman made it clear he was not there for Trump.

For the majority of the event, Altuve stood stone-faced, hands at his side, most notably when Trump went down the line shaking hands.

I'm okay with Altuve going for the sake of this moment: pic.twitter.com/gDl5q8wxeJ — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 12, 2018

Oof, that’s cold.

Altuve did shake the president’s hand when being singled out, and he appeared gracious when the president complimented him, but there was a tinge of awkward hesitation in the air.

Awkward moment between Donald Trump and José Altuve. #Astros pic.twitter.com/BQHgclZEYa — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) March 12, 2018

Trump tweeted about the meeting Monday evening. Altuve is smiling with everyone in the official group photo, but the rest of the time Altuve looks more business than pleasure.

It was my great honor to welcome the 2017 World Series Champion Houston @Astros to the @WhiteHouse! #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/IO6B42jixA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2018

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images