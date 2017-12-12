Jose Canseco's Icky Tweets Prove Some People Still Don't Get #MeToo

Former baseball star Jose Canseco attempted on Tuesday to make light of the women who are accusing politicians like Donald Trump and Roy Moore of sexual misconduct.
“What is going on with all these politicians molesting women,” Canseco tweeted. “I’ve been molested by several women and never complained.”
The sound you just heard is the collective facepalm of the internet, best reflected by the responses Canseco received.
HuffPost reached out to Canseco for comment about the backlash. He replied, “Watch my Twitter and you’ll see my reaction.”
Since the original tweet, Canseco has pushed back in an evident attempt to be even more obnoxious.
He may have topped himself with this one:
Canseco may have thought he was being funny, but the Oakland Athletics, whose games he commented on for NBC Sports California last year, didn’t agree.
A short time later, NBC Sports California clarified that Canseco’s tenure with the network had ended.
Since his initial tweets, Canseco has both portrayed himself as a warrior against political correctness and expressed surprise that he’s getting any attention at all.
In 2013, Canseco revealed via Twitter that he was being investigated for rape by Las Vegas police. He named the accuser in several tweets, which he later deleted.
In 2014, he went on Twitter to claim that he’d accidentally shot off his finger while cleaning a gun, and that the reattached appendage had come off during a poker game. He later admitted he’d made that part up.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story indicated that the Oakland Athletics had hired Canseco to do commentary on its games. In fact, it was NBC Sports California that hired him to comment on Athletics games.