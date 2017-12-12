Jose Canseco's Icky Tweets Prove Some People Still Don't Get #MeToo

Former baseball star Jose Canseco attempted on Tuesday to make light of the women who are accusing politicians like Donald Trump and Roy Moore of sexual misconduct.

“What is going on with all these politicians molesting women,” Canseco tweeted. “I’ve been molested by several women and never complained.”

What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

The sound you just heard is the collective facepalm of the internet, best reflected by the responses Canseco received.

Does anyone know how to delete someone else's tweet? — 𝕽𝖔𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@iamtherog) December 12, 2017

You should probably have your lawyer claim this tweet. — Nathan (@nhukee) December 12, 2017

Agent calls and forces deletion in 3....2... — Dustin Fleming (@fleming_dustin) December 12, 2017

HuffPost reached out to Canseco for comment about the backlash. He replied, “Watch my Twitter and you’ll see my reaction.”

Since the original tweet, Canseco has pushed back in an evident attempt to be even more obnoxious.

Well I mean I've been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

I see the difference I guess cuz I was a good-looking guy and these politicians look like a bag of boogers — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

He may have topped himself with this one:

These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Canseco may have thought he was being funny, but the Oakland Athletics, whose games he commented on for NBC Sports California last year, didn’t agree.

A statement from the Oakland A's. pic.twitter.com/TREZpby3nU — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) December 12, 2017

A short time later, NBC Sports California clarified that Canseco’s tenure with the network had ended.

Statement from NBC Sports California: pic.twitter.com/WPsM0xnrPT — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 13, 2017

Since his initial tweets, Canseco has both portrayed himself as a warrior against political correctness and expressed surprise that he’s getting any attention at all.

Why is everyone so worried about what I am saying I'm just a simple guy trying to pay my bills worry about who's running our country — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

the media worries too much about what I do oh s*** I just farted I wonder if they want to know how it smells — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

there's no such thing as being politically correct it's called being a liar and a hypocrite — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

In 2013, Canseco revealed via Twitter that he was being investigated for rape by Las Vegas police. He named the accuser in several tweets, which he later deleted.

In 2014, he went on Twitter to claim that he’d accidentally shot off his finger while cleaning a gun, and that the reattached appendage had come off during a poker game. He later admitted he’d made that part up.