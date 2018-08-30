Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is a chip off his old muscleman pop’s block.
Baena hoisted a pair of 120-pound dumbbells four times doing incline presses on Wednesday at the gym, reported TMZ, which obtained the clip.
Last October the “Terminator” star and former California governor posted a pic of them working out together around Baena’s birthday.
Baena, whose mother is Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper Mildred Baena, is approaching his 21st birthday this fall, so maybe then he and Pop could hit a bar together after hitting the gym.
