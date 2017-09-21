Joseph Gordon-Levitt Inspired Justin Trudeau To Call Himself A Feminist

Apparently Justin Trudeau was inspired to publicly declare himself to be a feminist by another high-profile male feminist: Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported that the Canadian Prime Minister told the crowd at an event for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that Gordon-Levitt was the first man he witnessed publicly identify himself as a feminist.

“I saw a video in 2014 of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, saying ‘Yeah, I’m a feminist,’” Trudeau said. “It wasn’t that, ‘Oh, I’m going to follow his lead.’ It was like, ‘Oh, OK, it’s OK for men to say that they are feminists in a public sense. Great, I’m going to finally do that.’”

In the video Trudeau was referring to, Gordon-Levitt discusses gender equality for women at work and in the home.

“For me, as a feminist, it should be up to the woman to decide if she wants to be a mom,” he said. “If that’s what she wants to do full-time, that’s awesome, that’s what my mom did. But if she wants to go out and have a career apart from being a mom, then she should be able to do that as well, and that’s to the benefit of everybody.”