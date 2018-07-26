That was quick.

Just a month after confirming they were dating, actors Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have called it quits, according to reports.

Duhamel acknowledged the split on Monday after a gym workout session, DailyMail.com said.

“If you are looking for Eiza, we’re done,” Duhamel is said to have told photographers.

The split was at least partly because of the couple’s busy work schedules, according to several outlets that quoted unidentified people.

“Their work schedules were tough on the relationship,” one person told People magazine.

“Eiza was very busy with work and so was Josh,” “Entertainment Tonight” quoted a person as saying. “She was willing to do whatever it took to make it last, but Josh just isn’t in that place at the moment.”

Rumors that Duhamel, 45, and Gonzalez, 28, were dating first surfaced in February. But the couple did not acknowledge the relationship until June, when they were seen dining at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, “Entertainment Tonight” said.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, they were seen getting romantic while on vacation in Gonzalez’s homeland of Mexico. Duhamel is a native of Minot, North Dakota.

Gonzalez, who starred in a popular Mexican telenovela and the movie “Baby Driver,” previously was linked to actor Liam Hemsworth, who is in a relationship with Miley Cyrus.