Joshua Tree May Feel The Effects Of Government Shutdown For Hundreds Of Years

National parks typically close during government shutdowns, but the Trump administration decided to keep them open, leaving them understaffed and vulnerable to misuse for over a month.

Just eight rangers were on hand to oversee Joshua Tree’s sprawling 790,636 acres during the shutdown. Spokesman George Land said in a statement this month that the park witnessed “incidents of new roads being created by motorists and the destruction of Joshua trees.”

With the gates open and minimal staffing, some visitors drove their vehicles off roads, graffitied rocks, started illegal campfires and cut down some of the famed trees that lend the park its name.

Joshua trees grow just 1/2 to 3 inches a year and usually reach about 5 to 10 feet before they start to produce blossoms, according to the National Park Service. The tallest tree in the park rises to a whopping 40 feet.

“Some researchers think an average lifespan for a Joshua tree is about 150 years, but some of our largest trees may be much older than that,” the NPS says on its website.