Josie and the Pussycats is the soundtrack YOU HAVE TO HAVE on Vinyl

Universal Studios / Epic Records / Mondo Tees Josie and the Pussycats

Josie and the Pussycats. I know the movie was not the most well received adaptation, but it was fun and fantastical and everything that a film based on a popular series of comic books should be. Plus, it started some of the hottest actresses of it’s time and with today’s nostalgic factor, is still pretty damn funny. But, what set it apart from a lot of other films released in the early 2000s, was it’s music. As an album the soundtrack to Josie and Pussycats was something unlike anything I’d heard the time. It was like I was buying the debut album of a real band I couldn’t wait to hear more of. It was a amazing, and now, for the very first time ever, it’s finally on vinyl.

Released by Mondo Records, the 12” violet leopard print 180 gram vinyl is everything you’d want it to be. Beautifully packaged, the soundtrack has been completely remastered and comes with a booklet that includes memories and insights from Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan (the writers and directors of the film) as well as Rachel Leigh Cook (who played Josie) and Kay Hanley (who was not only Josie’s singing voice, but also one the songwriter for the soundtrack - along with Kaplan and Elfont). It’s an oral history of the film, that’s actually pretty fascinating to read - especially as a fan of purrrrrfect movie.

As a fan of the comics, I rushed out to buy the soundtrack the day it was released, and had it in my car on constant rotation until I replaced it with a digital version on my iPhone - most of the songs are still on my daily playlist today. Released back in 2001, the soundtrack to the film went gold —something that Kaplan says just didn’t happen in those days. “I think the idea was that you should be able to enjoy the record without having to see the movie,” she said of working on the soundtrack. The film, which grossed only about half of its budget was considered a bomb, thus abandoning any chance of a sequel - or follow up album (which is still a sore subject for me).

16 years after it’s original release, these songs are solid. They’re catchy and fun - everything a true pop song should be. Someone should get in touch with Greg Berlanti and have the Josie and the Pussycat’s of the CW’s Riverdale cover one of these masterpieces. It’s be a great throwback.

The record is genius for a couple reasons. First, I don’t care how snobby it sounds - music really does sound better on vinyl, and a band as awesome as Josie and the Pussycats, deserve to be heard in the best possible sound. Second, the packaging. It’s stunning. The disc itself even includes the Megarecords logo promoting it as Riverdale’s best choice in music - a small, but great detail showcasing just how (studio) album like the soundtrack really is. Third, and my most favorite, is the fact that the songs of DuJour come on their own separate 7” disc. Which means, I only have to listen to them when I’m in the mood for a little “Backdoor Lover.”

As great and hysterical as the DuJor songs are - they can’t compare with the songs written for Josie and the Pussycats.

Priced at just $25 you can get your copy of the Josie and the Pussycat’s soundtrack here and you should. If you’re a fan of this underrated classic, you won’t be disappointed. I promise.