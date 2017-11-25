Charlie Rose just lost two honors for his work in journalism as the future of his career remains uncertain in the wake of sexual harassment reports against him.

Due to the “egregious” nature of the accusations against Rose, The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University issued a statement Friday revoking its Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, which was bestowed on the host in 2015.

“This unprecedented action is taken with the utmost seriousness and deliberation. We are not in the business of trying to rewrite history,” the school’s dean, Christopher Callahan, said in a statement.

Although Callahan acknowledged that the gesture is “largely symbolic,” he hopes it sends a message that Rose’s reported behavior was “unacceptable.”

“The actions victimized young women much like those who make up the overwhelming majority of Cronkite students ― young women who deserve to enter workplaces that reward them for their hard work, intelligence and creativity and where they do not have to fear for their safety or dignity,” he said.

The second institution, the University of Kansas’ William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, also issued a statement on Friday to take back the National Citation it presented Rose earlier this year.

“William Allen White was an important journalist who also felt that it was important to make a positive difference in the community,” Dean Ann Brill said in a statement.

Rose hosted a longtime talk show on PBS and co-anchored “CBS This Morning” until reports of misbehavior began surfacing earlier this month as part of the #MeToo movement, which encourages men and women to share stories of sexual abuse.

The host stands accused of sexual misconduct by around a dozen women ― some of whom worked with him professionally. They say Rose made unwanted advances that included groping and walking in front of them naked.

In response, both CBS and PBS cut ties with the host last week.

Rose’s former “CBS This Morning” co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell have spoken out about their former colleague’s behavior.

“This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women,” O’Donnell said last week. “Let me be very clear: There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive.”

King added that she was shocked by the allegations.

“What do you say, when someone that you deeply care about has done something that’s so horrible? How do you wrap your brain around that? I’m deeply rocked by this.”

In his response to the accusations, Rose “deeply apologized” in a statement.