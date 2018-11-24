Joy Behar: I Liked Trump Before Politics, But 'Who Knew He Was Such A Psycho?'

The people of New York knew President Donald Trump was a “con man” before he ever ran for office, according to “The View” co-host Joy Behar.

Behar appeared on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” Friday, and Melber asked the comedian about knowing Trump in the decades before the White House.

“Who knew he was such a psycho?” Behar said. “I liked the guy in a way. It was like, oh, he’s a New York character.”

Behar believes New York residents are especially “hip” to Trump’s game, having been around him for so many years.

“We knew him. We get it,” Behar said. “Just like Michael Bloomberg said, ‘I know a con man when I see one.’ He’s a con man. New Yorkers are hip to it. The rest of the country didn’t know him the way we do.”

The comedian didn’t think that, if he won, Donald Trump could possibly be as bad as he has been. “He’s worse,” Behar said.

“I thought he was also a secret Democrat, which he shows us he’s not,” said Behar. “He’s not a Republican or a Democrat, he’s just an anarchist, as far as I’m concerned.”