Joy Behar Jokes On ‘The View’ That Trump May Be Innocent, But ‘Individual-1’ Isn’t

Special counsel Robert Mueller and prosecutors for the Southern District of New York released some incriminating documents Friday that implicate President Donald Trump in at least one federal crime ― and it seems like the hosts of ABC’s “The View” were waiting all weekend to sound off.

“I have to admit I’m not convinced that Trump is guilty of committing a crime,” Joy Behar said, “but it sure seems like Individual-1 is.”

The audience didn’t immediately laugh at the joke, perhaps not fully aware that “Individual-1,” referred to in court documents as a person who became president, is Trump himself.

Trump is said to have directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to make hush payments to two women he allegedly had affairs with in order to protect his 2016 bid for president.

“View” co-host and attorney Sunny Hostin pointed out the importance of Mueller referring to Cohen’s cooperation and “useful information concerning certain discrete Russia-related matters.”

“When a prosecutor says, ‘That was useful,’ you better believe it was useful,” Hostin said.

Trump responded to the released documents in... well, normal Trump fashion. “Totally clears the President,” he tweeted Friday, incorrectly. “Thank you!”

Twitter users ― including Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) ― wasted no time in roasting the president for his response.