Joy Mangano on 'Inventing Joy': 'Truly, It Was at the Lowest Point in My Life'

On October 24, at WeWork Bryant Park, Joy Mangano—inventor of the home-goods classic, the Miracle Mop—celebrated the launch of her debut novel, Inventing Joy. The night included a musical tribute (“Somewhere Over the Rainbow”), and celebratory remarks by her children (Jacqueline, Christie, Robert), and supermodel, Iman.

Mangano is notorious for simplifying life for her supporters and consumers and that is no different in this novel. She recalls her rise to stardom as a TV sales icon beginning with her first invention, special bandage booties for her dog, Duke—which she created at age the age of 10. With appearances on the Home Shopping Network, and from inventing compartmentalized luggage to odor neutralizers, Joy expresses her most prized invention to date: joy, starting the novel with the notion, there has to be a better way. This philosophy is the framework of her novel and throughout the collection she shares stories of how she managed to find that better way, despite the odds and pressure as a single mother.

You’ll be surprised to learn how Joy particularly handles adversity within her family, stating, “empathy is absolutely crucial to success,” when disagreements between her and her ex-spouse ensue. Her tenacity and kindness is what struck me while reading and during my encounter with the famed Entrepreneur. When I congratulated her, she said to me so tenderly, “look at this lovely girl.”

Joy Mangano on the writing process…

“I certainly forget about the deadlines right away. I’m always ahead of them because I never stop. If you’re doing what you love, it just happens organically. Yes, it’s hard work, but it doesn’t feel like work at all, and the end result is a product, a book that will help so many people. After all the wonderful years of customers being so loyal, it’s my time to give back and I am so happy to do it. I wanted to have a standout book that would be meaningful to so many people. And I totally feel like I accomplished that. I feel like it will be a mind shift for people.”

Joy Mangano and Iman on a quote from the book: “Joy begins the moment decide to discover yourself…”

Joy: “Someone said to me, ‘Joy, you are special.’ And that [goes for everyone]; I say that in the book, but one way to say it is, we all have the power within us to change the world. And we do—it’s a matter of the steps we take. Truly, it was at the lowest point in my life [when I decided to discover myself]. Right when my family, my marriage was breaking up, I knew I had to find the courageous Joy and follow a path that I’d love and work at.”

Iman: “For me, it was knowing my worth. When I came to America and I found out that black models were making less money than white models, I [demanded] the same payment, because I am providing the same service. And they said yes. And that changed how black models were treated from then on. It was joy individually and joy collectively.”

The top five things I learned from reading Joy Mangano’s s novel:

“Everything is a product.”

“Like everyone else, I have the right—and the power—to make my life work better.”

“Just because bad things happen in relationships doesn’t mean there isn’t something worth saving there.”

“It’s ok to sometimes come up short, and it’s ok to feel bad about it.”

“There is no path, carve your own.”

