Joy Villa showed up to the 2019 Grammy Awards in what’s sure to be one of the most controversial ― and most talked about ― red carpet looks of the night.

The singer and notorious red carpet troll, who has worn a “Make America Great Again” dress and an anti-abortion gown in recent years, set tongues wagging (and Twitter fingers typing) with her border wall-inspired look.

Villa wore a textured, silver dress made by Desi Designs, topped with what looked like barbed wire on her shoulders. She added a headband made of metal spikes, silver chainmail jewelry and a red, “Make America Great Again” purse that matched her red nails.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Joy Villa attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

Rich Fury via Getty Images The dress was made by Desi Designs.

Last year, the singer showed up to the Grammy Awards red carpet in an anti-abortion gown:

Andrew Kelly / Reuters Joy Villa at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018.

And in 2017, the singer infamously donned a “Make America Great Again” dress with “Trump” inscribed in sparkles on the gown’s train.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Joy Villa arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb.12, 2017.

This year, Villa kept things equally political on the red carpet and explained why she wore the controversial dress.

“I’m part Latina. I’m black, and I believe in what the president’s saying,” the singer told The Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

“I’m part Latina. I’m black, and I believe in what the president’s saying” - @Joy_Villa, dressed as “the wall” on the #GRAMMYs red carpet https://t.co/ClrLhjFfV0 pic.twitter.com/TZkK301L5l — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) February 10, 2019

People on Twitter had a lot to say about Villa’s antics:

Musician Joy Villa shows up to the #Grammys each year in pro-Trump attire. Some call it a PR stunt. She calls it being “outspoken” & something that’s “very difficult” given her views. This time, she says her dress represents the Wall. Note the barbed wire at her neck. @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/3pKPwG7xwa — Zulekha Nathoo (@ZulekhaNathoo) February 10, 2019

She looks like an aluminum foil wrapped prom date reject. The Statue of Liberty is weeping... — OldLadyWithShoes (@OleLadyShoes) February 10, 2019

Love it. She is beautiful. And real art has always been about challenging the status quo. — Panther (@go_panther) February 10, 2019

And it looks just as bad as the wall prototypes. — Aurora Concorde 🍥 (@AuroraConcorde) February 10, 2019

