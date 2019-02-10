ENTERTAINMENT

Twitter Can't Handle Joy Villa's Outrageous Border Wall-Inspired 2019 Grammys Look

Last year the singer wore an anti-abortion gown with a “Choose Life” purse.

Joy Villa showed up to the 2019 Grammy Awards in what’s sure to be one of the most controversial ― and most talked about ― red carpet looks of the night

The singer and notorious red carpet troll, who has worn a “Make America Great Again” dress and an anti-abortion gown in recent years, set tongues wagging (and Twitter fingers typing) with her border wall-inspired look. 

Villa wore a textured, silver dress made by Desi Designs, topped with what looked like barbed wire on her shoulders. She added a headband made of metal spikes, silver chainmail jewelry and a red, “Make America Great Again” purse that matched her red nails. 

Joy Villa attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.
Joy Villa attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.
The dress was made by Desi Designs.&nbsp;
The dress was made by Desi Designs. 

Last year, the singer showed up to the Grammy Awards red carpet in an anti-abortion gown: 

Joy Villa at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018.
Joy Villa at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018.

And in 2017, the singer infamously donned a “Make America Great Again” dress with “Trump” inscribed in sparkles on the gown’s train.

Joy Villa arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb.12, 2017.&nbsp;
Joy Villa arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb.12, 2017. 

This year, Villa kept things equally political on the red carpet and explained why she wore the controversial dress. 

“I’m part Latina. I’m black, and I believe in what the president’s saying,” the singer told The Los Angeles Times on Sunday. 

People on Twitter had a lot to say about Villa’s antics: 

Check out the other looks stars wore for music’s biggest night: 

  • Camila Cabello
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Rashida Jones
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Ricky Martin and his son Matteo
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Maren Morris
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Eve
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Tierra Whack
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Diplo
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Margo Price
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Josh Smith, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, and Arejay Hale of Halestorm
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Ricky Rebel
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Brothers Osborne
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Kaskade
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Grammys Joy Villa Anti Abortion Movement
CONVERSATIONS